× One Killed After Rear-Ending Farm Equipment; Trooper Responding to Crash Nearly Hit by Semi

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – One person was killed in an accident Monday morning near Monroe after rear-ending some farm machinery. A State Trooper conducting traffic at the scene also narrowly missed being hit by a semi, but his patrol vehicle wasn’t as lucky.

The initial accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 163 at mile marker 24, northwest of Monroe. Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says an eastbound van rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing farm machinery. After the collision, the van went into the ditch and caught fire. The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Rex Lynn Chickering or Prairie City, was still inside and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

About an hour and a half after the accident, the vehicle of an Iowa State Trooper that responded to the crash was hit by a semi.

Sgt. Ludwig says the trooper’s vehicle was off on the side of the road as he conducted traffic to a detour around the accident. The trooper noticed a semi-truck heading toward him and heard the vehicle’s tires hitting the rumble strips on the side of the road. The semi failed to slow down as it approached and the trooper was able to jump out of the way and into the ditch before the semi hit the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation and Sgt. Ludwig says the semi driver was likely distracted. Charges are pending,