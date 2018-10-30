× Chris Soules Dropping Change of Venue Request, Trial will Be Held in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Former ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules will stand trial in Buchanan County for charges stemming from a fatal crash last year.

On Tuesday Soules’ defense team withdrew its request for a change of venue for his trial on one count of Leaving the Scene of a Deadly Accident.

In April 2017 Soules was driving in Buchanan County when he rear-ended a tractor, throwing and killing its driver, Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911 and administered aid at the scene, however he was gone before police arrived. He was taken into custody hours later only after authorities secured an arrest warrant.

Soules is scheduled to go on trial on November 7th.