House on-the-Move for Habitat for Humanity Mahaska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa-When Jake and Gwen Ferguson built a new house, they realized the old house on their place, still had some use left. Instead, they gave the house to Habitat for Humanity of Mahaska County.

“We were trying to look for anyway that we can still get some use out of the place, for somebody, we got a hold of habitat and they were open to the idea,” said Jake Ferguson. “We thought that the old house still had a good life left in it for somebody, so this way somebody will get to raise their family in it.”

Habitat for Humanity took the donation, but needed to move the structure 15 miles, to a site at 1201 1st Ave. West. Habitat of Mahaska purchased two lots at that location from the City. One lot has a home going up. The other has a foundation dug for the donated house.

“We are in the process of selecting a family now, “ said Tiffany Anderson of Habitat for Humanity of Mahaska County. “We are hoping to announce that family next month.”

The group hopes to have a family residing in the moved home, by Christmas.

“We have four applicants in the running for this home,” said Anderson. “Their income has to be between 30 and 60 per cent of the median income for Oskaloosa.”

The new owner will be required to put seat equity into this house. Even thought it is already built, there is work needing to be done.