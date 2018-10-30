Last Minute Halloween Makeup Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you are putting together a last-minute Halloween Costume, you might just need a little face paint.

The Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines sells and rents all kinds of costumes, masks and accessories but they also sell makeup.

Employees from The Theatrical Shop said putting on makeup can be an easy way to add to a costume or create a whole new one.

“I find inspiration in the clothes and makeup I already have, but I can look online or on Pinterest for ideas on different designs,” Theatrical Shop Makeup Artist Kate Allender said.

Creating a mask out of makeup can be a lot safer than wearing an actual mask.

“Masks are hard to breathe in and make visibility very difficult,” Theatrical Shop’s Jenny Mally said.

There are also hundreds of accessories including animal ears, hats, wigs and glasses that can add to your costume.

The Theatrical Shop Halloween Store is open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Tuesday and Wednesday but closes for the season on Wednesday night.