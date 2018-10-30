× Middle and High School Iowa Students Vote in Mock Election

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over 230 schools across the state of Iowa complete in a straw poll, one week before the November 6th election.

Around 80,000 students from over 230 schools cast their ballot in an unscientific election conducted by Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate.

Students will vote for Iowa’s next Governor and U.S. Congress members on a paper ballot.

Secretary Pate said this mock election is good practice for the next generation to understand the process when it comes to voting.

“It’s a good primary, because starting in January we will be allowing 17-year-olds to register and vote in the primaries if they are 18 by the November election. This is a good way to start this process out. We want those young people to be motivated and engaged,” Pate said.

Middle and high school students are eligible for the 2018 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

All the candidates running for U.S. Congress and Governor created a YouTube video as a resource for students to research each campaign.

“If you inspire them at a young age not only will they become a more prominent voter, but they also go home around the dinner table and say ‘hey mom day who are you voting for governor? Who are you voting for congress?’ Encourage a little more dialogue and if anything maybe they will promote it and get their parents out to vote,” Pate said.

Once all ballots are collected, Secretary Pate’s office will make a final count before announcing the winners Tuesday night.