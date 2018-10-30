Pit Bull Shot and Killed After Attacking Man This Morning in Des Moines

Posted 10:52 am, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:35AM, October 30, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A Des Moines man shot-and-killed a pit bull after it attacked him and his dog this morning, according to Des Moines Police.

It happened around 6:30 this morning near 1921 E. 27th Street.  Police say the man was walking his dog when another dog, which police are calling a pit bull, attacked him and his dog.  Police say the man ‘retrieved’ a handgun and shot and killed the pit bull.  The pit bull’s owner identified the dog at the scene.

The man suffered bite marks to his arm.