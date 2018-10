× President Trump Gives Personal Endorsement to Iowa Congressman Rod Blum

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump is giving his official social media endorsement to an Iowa Congressman.

On Monday evening President Trump Tweeted this message to his 55 million followers:

Congressman @RodBlum of Iowa got a desperately needed Flood Wall for Cedar Rapids that was almost impossible to get. He makes a BIG difference for Iowa! Border, Military, Vets etc. We need Rod in D.C. He has my Strong Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018

Blum is a consistent supporter of President Trump and his policies. Blum has welcomed both the President and Vice President to Iowa this year.