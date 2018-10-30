× Victim Expected to Survive Gunshot Wound to Head Following Afternoon Gun Battle in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot in the head but is expected to survive following an exchange of gunfire today in Des Moines.

Police were called out to the 800 block of Indiana Avenue around 2:00pm today on a report of shots fired. When police arrived they found vehicles fleeing from the scene. Police were able to stop one vehicle and take those inside into custody. Another vehicle that left the scene arrived minutes later at Mercy Hospital carrying a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

As the victim was being taken into Mercy, a witness called 911 and reported seeing an armed man entering the hospital. Police say the hospital was put on lockdown initially but that was lifted after no evidence of a gun was found.

Police say the victim who was shot in the head is alert and talking at the hospital. His name is not being released.

The initial investigation shows two cars and their occupants were involved in some kind of altercation that lead to a gun fight. Police say at least one shooter was standing in the road. A gun and blood were found laying in the street.

No arrests have been made and police won’t say how many people have been taken in for questioning.