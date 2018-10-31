× Another Arrest Made in Connection to Fort Dodge Brothers’ Murders

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have arrested another man in connection with the murder of two brothers last week.

Forty-six-year-old Paul Keller was arrested Saturday and charged with obstruction of prosecution or defense.

Police say he was interviewed on several occasions by officers and withheld information about 28-year-old Tanner King. King is charged with murdering 37-year-old Marion Rhodes and 34-year-old Eldominic Rhodes.

Police say there is no reason to believe Keller was involved in the actual murders.

Investigators are still seeking surveillance video from the night the Rhodes brothers were killed. If you have any information about the murders, contact Crime Stoppers at (515) 573-1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You can leave a tip anonymously.