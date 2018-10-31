GOP Leaders, Jewish and Interfaith Groups Condemn the Actions of Steve King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- It may be too late to matter for next week's election, but organizations are cutting off funding to Iowa’s 4th District Congressman Steve King.

Land O'Lakes and Purina announced an end of its donations Tuesday and other companies are being urged to do the same.

The calls to end donations to Rep. King are growing in part because of a trip to Poland in August.

The trip was paid for by the group, From the Depths, an organization that tries to educate lawmakers about the Holocaust.

Following the trip, King then traveled to Austria and met with members of the country's freedom party.

The freedom party was founded by a former Nazi S.S. Guard in 1956.

Jewish organizations are outraged over the trip to Austria.

The President of the Ames Jewish Congregation along with the President of Adas Israel in Mason City wrote a letter saying they think King does not accurately represent Iowa's 4th Congressional District and they believe he supports and promotes white supremacist ideology and by spreading that rhetoric it could lead to more hateful acts like those seen in a Pittsburgh Synagogue Saturday.

"We can't be tolerant anymore. Again, his words have consequences. You know, he wasn't directly responsible for the shooting in Pittsburgh by any means but by consorting with people who espouse these views, indirectly he has to take some responsibility," Presidents of the Ames Jewish Congregation John Pleasants said.

That letter and one other letter from an interfaith group of people were made public Tuesday saying King "has a long history of making inflammatory comments and call on him to acknowledge his role in encouraging hate."

They also call on elected officials to withdraw support of him as well as more donors to cut off financial support.

Barbara Pleasants said 62 people of all different religions signed the letter to show that it's not just the Jewish community who does not support King.

"Well I don't think he is alone in inciting these messages. I think we all realize that. He adds to it. So I would like to see him not win, but I don't think his defeat is going to make this go away. It will make it go away as part of Iowa's politics, but it doesn't mean it's going to go away in the country at large. We have a serious problem," Barbara Pleasants said.

King responded via twitter:

Despite King's response, the National Republican Congressional Committee criticized the U.S. Representative's actions.

Tuesday, Chairman Congressman Steve Stivers tweeted: