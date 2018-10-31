× Iowa Students Cast Their Votes in Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa — We’re going to have to wait another week to find out who will come out on top in the midterm elections, but we know who Iowa teens are backing.

More than 38,000 Iowa students participated in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll Tuesday.

The results are in and Kim Reynolds leads the race for governor by eight points over Fred Hubbell.

Rod Blum, Christopher Peters, David Young, and Steve King maintain leads in Iowa’s congressional races.

Results will continue to be updated on the Secretary of State’s website.