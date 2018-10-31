× King Voters Not Deterred by Congressman’s Meeting With Nazi-Founded Political Party

BOONE, Iowa — Congressman Steve King coming under fire and losing campaign donors over his tweets and a meeting with an Austrian political party started by a Nazi S.S. officer. However, King is an eight-term incumbent and has plenty of support in the fourth district.

Marcus Badgley met Congressman King in Madrid and came away impressed.

“So different than a lot of the things you hear about him in the media from him” said Badgley.

Headed to the polls to vote early on Wednesday, Badgley calls King’s meeting with the far-right Austrian Freedom Party “concerning” but not concerning enough to change his vote.

“I don’t want to say I would overlook such a thing, but I do kind of because of his other stances and the conservative aspect of his politics” said Badgley.

Meanwhile Kevin Gorman, another King supporter, is waiting to vote until Election Day. He says he hasn’t had time to fully educate himself on the meeting, but he plans to.

“I’ll probably go read up on it and see exactly what did take place and also try to get a sense of whether or not it’s being exploited and sensationalized” said Gorman.

Like Badgley, Gorman says King’s stances on other conservative principles makes him appealing.

“Number one, I’m a pro-life person and so I hate to see any unborn children terminated and so I like to support candidates that support that” he said.

Even if those candidates come with some additional baggage. On Tuesday companies like Land O’ Lakes and Purina pulled their funding for King’s campaign, and Jewish organizations have publicly condemned King for meeting with the Austrian Freedom Party.

“I know you’re never going to find the perfect candidate but you know he seems to best represent what I stand for” said Gorman.

The Austrian Freedom Party was founded by S.S. Officer Anton Reinthaller following World War II, and the Washington Post reports that current chairman of the party, Heinz-Christian Strache, was active in neo-Nazi circles as a youth. Congressman King penned a tweet calling the situation fake news.