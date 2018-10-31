× Metro School Encourages Students to Read Through a Traditional Fall Activity

CLIVE, Iowa – One Waukee elementary school is getting its students excited about reading through traditional fall activities.

Shuler Elementary’s librarian came up with the idea to have students decorate pumpkins based on their favorite book character.

Third grade student Emery Smith said her favorite book is “Piggy Wiglet.”

“It’s got a pink stem, pink ears, googly eyes, and a dark pink tail pipe cleaner and some light pink hair,” Smith said.

Fourth grade student Evan Varcoe said his favorite part about the project is, “You get to bring it in and show the people in the library.”

Shuler Elementary Principal Joel Fey said the school has a goal to read one million minutes by the end of the year and the pumpkins is one tool to get the students motivated.

“It is a good way to not only tie into our school-wide reading goal but give kids that extra advantage into showing us what they like,” Fey said.

Each grade level posts their individual reading goal for the month in the hallway.

“We track the minutes basically logging the minutes through home. Our kids do a lot of take home activities where they track their minutes. On our boards throughout the building we track all of those minutes, so you can go down and look how the second grade is doing, how kindergarten is doing to meet those minutes,” Fey said.

During the 2017-2018 school year Shuler saw about 100 pumpkins on display in the library. Fey expects the same amount this year.

The decorated pumpkins will stay in the school’s library the next few weeks for parents to see during their conferences.