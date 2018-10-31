× On The Road in J.D. Scholten’s RV, Congressman King Defends Himself and Commitment to Life

AMES, Iowa–Iowa Representative Steve King, an eight-term incumbent Republican from Kiron, has lost campaign donors this week because of criticism of his association with white nationalists and Nazi sympathizers. The criticism is some of the strongest King has faced since entering Congress, although Governor Kim Reynolds has kept him on as a campaign co-chairman.

History shows that King is likely still the favorite to win re-election despite the money, attention and national following his Democratic challenger, a Sioux City former professional baseball player, has received during his repeated tours of the Fourth Congressional District in his R.V.

King, first elected in 2002 to serve the 39 county district, beats his Democratic opponents by an average of nearly 23% and registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats in the district by nearly 70,000. That makes the district the most Republican-heavy of all four districts in the state.

Scholten, despite his support for abortion rights and a “Medicare for all” health care plan–two popular opinions with Democrats but not with Republicans–has extensively traveled the district arguing that King has become a magnet for controversy and also failed to properly represent the district, stand up for rural communities during President Donald Trump’s trade war and seek more opportunities for the majority of the district’s counties that suffer declining population.

King’s recent controversies have generated sizable contributions for Scholten’s campaign.

Thank you to everyone who has become a part of this incredible movement. In a little over 24 hours, we've received over $350,000 from over 7,500 individuals and signed up dozens of new volunteers. And we're just one point away from defeating Steve King. #GameOn pic.twitter.com/BsSV2etll9 — J.D. Scholten (@Scholten4Iowa) October 31, 2018

Political Director Dave Price rode along with Scholten on “Sioux City Sue” to see why Democrats think he has the best chance yet to beat King. Price also talked with King about his support for an accused white nationalist mayoral candidate and his priority to protect life by banning abortions.