Suspects Shoot Man, Steal Car During East Side Home Invasion Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion robbery on Des Moines’ east side Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home at 1348 Hutton after a woman called 911 at 4:47 a.m. and told dispatchers her boyfriend had been shot. She said three armed men kicked in the door of the home, shot her boyfriend, and then stole her car.

Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A description of the suspects has not been released by police, but they say the car that was stolen was a red Toyota Camry.

Investigators remain on scene.