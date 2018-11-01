× Arrest Made in October Des Moines Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in the murder of Thurmon Cole.

The 42-year-old was shot and killed on October 4th in the 2400 block of Welbeck Road in Des Moines. On Thursday Des Moines Police arrested 31-year-old Cornelius Davis. He is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Robbery and Willful injury.

Police had previously said that the suspect in the investigation likely knew Cole and that he was shot and killed during a fight.

Cole’s death was the 10th homicide of 2018 in Des Moines.