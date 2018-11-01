× Iowa Central Football Players Charged in Beating That Left Man with Broken Eye Socket

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two Iowa Central Community College football players are facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a man in Fort Dodge.

Nineteen-year-old Jesse Driver and 20-year-old Darryl Kelley are charged with willful injury causing serious injury.

According to court documents the pair hit and stomped on a man’s head late Tuesday night. The victim suffered a broken eye socket.

Preliminary hearings for the pair are scheduled for November 8th.

Driver and Kelley are being held in the Webster County Jail.