Ivanka Trump Campaigning for Kim Reynolds in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some national support from the First Family in her re-election campaign.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who also serves as an advisor to her father President Donald Trump, will be in Iowa Friday to campaign for Reynolds.

A roundtable event with Reynolds and Trump is being held Friday morning at the Salt of the Hearth restaurant in West Des Moines.

In a press release announcing the visit, Reynolds stated “I look forward to welcoming Ivanka back to Iowa and talking about pro-growth policies that will Keep Iowa Moving.”

The event is by invitation only.