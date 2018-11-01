Ivanka Trump Campaigning for Kim Reynolds in Iowa Friday

Posted 10:20 am, November 1, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaks during an event for American workers in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some national support from the First Family in her re-election campaign.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who also serves as an advisor to her father President Donald Trump, will be in Iowa Friday to campaign for Reynolds.

A roundtable event with Reynolds and Trump is being held Friday morning at the Salt of the Hearth restaurant in West Des Moines.

In a press release announcing the visit, Reynolds stated “I look forward to welcoming Ivanka back to Iowa and talking about pro-growth policies that will Keep Iowa Moving.”

The event is by invitation only.