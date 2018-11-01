× Johnston Police Participating in ‘No Shave November’ to Raise Money for Local Nonprofit

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The city of Johnston employees and police department are using a national campaign to fundraise for a local nonprofit.

“No Shave November,” began in 2009 to bring awareness to cancer prevention and aid those fighting the battle.

In 2016 the city of Johnston employees and police department joined the movement and donated $1,100 to the American Cancer Society. In 2017, they raised $2,000 for the Johnston Partnership.

Johnston Police Department Community Affairs Officer Zach Grandon said this year the money will go to Youth Homes of Mid-America.

“The Youth Homes they provide a place for youths to go to get help in some difficult times they might be having. They have a real good contribution towards the community here in Johnston,” Grandon said.

Grandon said each year the department picks an organization that is close to them.

Everyone who participates is required to give a $50 minimum donation. People outside the department and city are able to donate.

Grandon said since the police department has a clean-shaven policy, its officers need to follow two rules during the month of November.

First, no one is allowed to begin growing a beard prior to November first. Second, people participating have to keep the beard groomed throughout the month.

“One of the funnest things about it is the questions you get from the community, because they usually don’t see us with beards. It’s nice to be able to talk about the organization we’re giving to, and it’s a conversation starter in the community too,” Grandon said.

At the end of the month there is a contest for the “Best Beard.” The winner receives a trophy and bragging rights.

If you would like to donate to the police department’s efforts to raise money for the Youth Homes Mid-America during November, go to the police station. People can drop off their donation Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officers will go back to normal uniform on December 1st.