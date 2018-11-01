× Rural Pella Man Killed in Farming Accident

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa – A man died Wednesday in a farming accident in rural Pella.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and firefighters were called to 1476 Eaton Avenue around 3:15 p.m. on a report of a tractor fire.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the operator of the tractor, 33-year-old Joshua Wooldridge, was deceased.

Officials say the preliminary investigation leads them to believe Wooldridge’s death was accidental. No foul play is suspected.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform the autopsy Thursday to determine an official cause of death.