Steve King Defends Himself, Exchanges Angry Words with Protestor at Des Moines Event

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Congressman Steve King exchanged heated words with a protestor who gained access to an event on Thursday in Des Moines.

King was taking questions during a luncheon held at the Des Moines Partnership in downtown Des Moines when a man told King that he shared an ideology with the shooter at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday as a preface to a question. King cut the man off and angrily defended himself and his pro-Israel staff. King threatened to leave the event until organizers removed the man who asked the question from the room.

We'll have more on what else Congressman King had to say today about labels of white nationalist and racist that have been placed on him by the media and some members of his own party for his support of a foreign political group founded by a former member of the Nazi SS.