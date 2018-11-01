× Vandalism to Park Bathrooms in Newton Forces Early Closure

NEWTON, Iowa — A string of vandalisms is forcing the Newton Parks and Recreation Department to close all eight public restrooms this week.

Vandals smashed thousands of dollars-worth of urinals, toilets, and a sink. The city says it’s working to calculate an exact cost of all the damage.

“While the temperatures have not reached the freezing point, Newton Parks and Recreations staff decided to winterize earlier to prevent other vandalism incidents,” said Danielle Rogers, Newton Community Marketing Manager.

Newton police are investigating.