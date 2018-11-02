Basketball is Back! Iowa Wolves Ready to Kick Off Second Season in Wells Fargo Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Wolves are back in their second year with the season opener Friday night.

This year the Iowa Wolves have one new coach and almost all new players. Ryan Grant, the President of Business Operations for the Iowa Wild, said affiliations with NBA teams is becoming increasingly popular.

“The NBA has put a big push on franchises owning their developmental league teams so instead of being an affiliate of two or three teams we are directly locked in and owned by the Timberwolves,” Grant said. “It’s better for the development of the players, the collective bargaining agreement expanded the rosters from 15 to 17 so we have two of those 17 players on our roster this year.”

Besides watching the game, there are a lot of different shows and promotional games the audience can play.

“We have promotions on the court and a lot of America’s Got Talent performers at halftime,” Grant said.

Opening weekend is this Friday against the Salt Lake City Stars and Saturday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 7 P.M. you can buy tickets at the box office or online at hyveetix.com and there is a happy hour from 5:30 to 7 P.M. with two for one beers.