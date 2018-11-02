× Dispatchers Pay Tribute to Slain Officers on Somber Anniversary

DES MOINES, Iowa – Friday marks a somber anniversary for two metro police departments.

Officer Justin Martin of the Urbandale Police Department and Sergeant Tony Beminio of the Des Moines Police Department were gunned down on November 2nd, 2016.

Friday morning, dispatchers paid tribute to the officers over the scanner at the same time the first call about the shootings came in two years ago.

Westcomm dispatch:

“Please join us in a moment of silence to honor the service and sacrifice of two heroes killed in the line of duty two years ago today. Officer Justin Martin of the Urbandale Police Department and Sergeant Tony Beminio of the Des Moines Police Department. Your sacrifice was not in vain, your brothers and sisters will always honor your service. 11-40 and 50-30, you’re forever in our hearts. Please join us in a moment of silence for the memory of these brave officers. Westcomm at 105.”

The Des Moines Police and Westcom scanners went silent in honor of the officers, before resuming normal activity at 1:07 a.m.