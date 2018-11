Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - Just like 2014 and 2016 Dowling beat Valley when it mattered most after losing to the Tiger in the regular season.

Jayson Murray scored 3 TD's and the Maroon defense shut down Valley's offense en route to a 31-9 Dowling win.

The Maroons have won 5 straight state titles and are just 2 wins away from their 6th.