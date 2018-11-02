× Moo’s BBQ in Newton Damaged After Hit and Run

NEWTON, Iowa —

A hit and run by a semi Friday morning is leaving Moo’s BBQ in Newton to pick up the pieces to its establishment.

Newton Police say a witness heard a crash around 7:30 am near Moo’s BBQ and then saw a semi with a red tractor and white trailor leaving the area. The damage was strictly exterior on the Northeast corner of the building, so Moo’s was able to open for regular business hours today.

“Smoking meat, you do it the night before, so it was already ready,” Moo’s owner Jeremy Biondi. “It put my employee and us about two hours behind so my wife came in and we have other employees who came in early to help out.”

A condenser for Moo’s meat cooler was destroyed in the crash, leaving Biondi with days worth of food he had to move.

“I just had to go take a thousand dollars worth of meat to a friend’s, they own the bowling alley here, so I could use their cooler,” Biondi said. “You don’t realize when something goes down like that you don’t have anywhere to put it so you have to find places.”

Around 3:00 pm Biondi told Channel 13 the Newton Police Department was able to catch whoever hit his restaurant thanks to surveillance footage from a nearby gas station. No further details are being released at the moment.