Neighbor of Urbandale Couple Speaks Out

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale infant is in the care of family friends tonight after both her parents were arrested for child endangerment.

Neighbors Drake Kimmer said the couple should have asked for help.

“It’s kind of surprising they would do that, they could have just asked one of the neighbors to take care,” Kimmer said.

Bryan McCrea and Ashley King were arrested on Thursday night after police were tipped off that they’d left their infant home alone. When police went to the couple’s apartment no one was home. After officers called McCrea and asked him to return home he let them into the apartment. That’s where officers find his 9-month-old daughter alone in her crib and wearing a dirty diaper.

The police report says both McCrea and Routh-King were drunk.

“They probably should have taken care of the kid a lot better. ” I feel pretty bad for the kid but I guess its what happens in this world now,” Kimmer said.

We’re told Friday night, that the child is in the care of friends. She was not seriously injured.