× Police: Woman Stabbed Man and Hit Him with Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is in the Polk County Jail after police say she stabbed a man and then hit him with her car Friday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers were called to the 1300 block of Spring Street around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic incident.

The suspect, 45-year-old Carmelita Nichols, allegedly stabbed a man in the arm and hit him with her vehicle. She fled the scene but police stopped her at E. 4th and Grand and she was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Nichols is charged with domestic abuse assault with a weapon and criminal mischief.