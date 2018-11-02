× Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program Signup Begins on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The calendar has just turned to November but the Salvation Army wants you to start thinking about Christmas morning and providing a happy holiday for your family.

Next week the Salvation Army begins signup for its Christmas Assistance Program. Families have just five days, from November 5th to the 9th, to apply for assistance. Applications are taken at the Boys Scouts of American Mid-Iowa Council off 63rd Street in West Des Moines.

All you need to provide is proof of your residence and your children’s names and ages. The Salvation Army will provide you with gifts for your kids and gift cards to buy Christmas dinner as well. The gifts are distributed later in December.

Here is a complete list of eligibility requirements and more information about the program.