Scholten Says It’s Time for New Moral Leadership in 4th District

AMES, Iowa -- On Friday morning, in the aftermath of recent hate crimes around the nation, J.D. Scholten discussed what he says is a need for new moral leadership in Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

Scholten spoke at the Ames Public Library, and in light of the recent tragedies in Kentucky and Pittsburgh, and someone sending pipe bombs to political and media targets, he said there's a clear need for leaders to focus on bringing people together, not dividing and tearing us apart.

Scholten said that Congressman Steve King uses his platform in a way that is out of step with the values of the 4th District.

“I think it’s irresponsible to put the blame of what happened...on Representative King," said Scholten. "But again, he chooses to use his platform the way he does. And, he has chosen not to denounce white nationalism. He has chosen not to denounce racism, and so, he continues to use his platform the way he decides to do it."

Scholten says now it's up to voters in the 4th District to decide whether they feel King's behavior is unacceptable. That will be decided on Tuesday.