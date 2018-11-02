× Police Say Stolen Gun Found During Traffic Stop May be Linked to Teen’s Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teens are in custody after police stopped a vehicle Thursday afternoon they believe may have been involved in a shooting on Tuesday.

Police stopped a dark blue Chevy Impala with no plates around 3:00 o’clock Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of 7th Street. Police found a stolen handgun and marijuana in the car. Deji Johnson and Erica Thompson, both 18, were taken into custody.

On Tuesday a teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the face during a shootout near 7th Street and Indiana. The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

The gun confiscated by police during the traffic stop Thursday is undergoing testing to see if it is linked to Tuesday’s shooting. Johnson and Thompson have not been charged in the shooting. Both face charges from the traffic stop Thursday.

Johnson is charged with carrying weapons, trafficking in stolen weapons, third degree theft, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Thompson is charged with possession of marijuana.