Urbandale Parents Charged with Child Endangerment for Allegedly Leaving Infant Home Alone

URBANDALE, Iowa -- An Urbandale infant is in the care of family friends tonight after both her parents were arrested for child endangerment.

Bryan McCrea and Ashley King were arrested on Thursday night after police were tipped off that they'd left their infant home alone. When police went to the couple's apartment no one was home. After called McCrea and asked him to return home he let them into the apartment. That's where officers find his 9-month-old daughter alone in her crib and wearing a dirty diaper.

We're told tonight that the child is in the care of friends. She was not seriously injured.