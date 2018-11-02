× What Iowa Candidates for Governor Want You to Know And What They Claim Opponent Gets Wrong About Them

DES MOINES, Iowa–Two RV’s with two different messages have been traveling Iowa. They don’t hold retirees enjoying the countryside. Instead, they carry the state’s first female governor in one vehicle and a first-time candidate hoping to defeat her in the other.

Governor Kim Reynolds, an Osceola Republican, travels in a borrowed 24-foot Winnebago.

Fred Hubbell, a Democrat and retired Des Moines businessman, uses a rented 31-foot Ford.

Political Director Dave Price rode along with the candidates to explore what they want Iowans to know and where they say their opponents get it all wrong.