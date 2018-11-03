× David Young Campaign Hits the (Rail) Road

VAN METER, Iowa — It’s getting down to the wire for politicians trying to get out the vote. On Saturday, Congressman David Young took his message on the road, or should we say the railroad.

Young traveled by train on a whistle stop tour, stopping in Des Moines, Van Meter, Stuart, Atlantic, and Council Bluffs. Joining him were Governor Reynolds, Senator Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. The message from republicans in Van Meter was ‘stay the course’.

“We delivered some real results for Iowa, we are on the right track for Iowa, we’re on the right track in America, hence why not get on track today and roll through the district” said Young.

Young finds himself in a battle for the third district against democratic challenger Cindy Axne. He says if he wins reelection he knows what needs to be addressed in D.C.

“When we go back into session November 13 we have to get this farm bill done. I’m disappointed in leadership we didn’t get it tied up and done because our farmers need certainty with what’s going on with trade” he said.

At his next stop in Stuart two Axne supporters stood off to the side. Congressman Young and Senator Ernst spoke with them. The couple say they disagree with Young’s policies but were happy to be able to talk.

“You never know what’s going to happen when you come out and you know, that’s fine, good for them, they wanted to know what our priorities were and so glad to share that, that’s what democracy is about” said Art Allen.

Meanwhile, supporters say they feel good about Young’s efforts headed into election day.

“The fact that it’s raining and people are out here shouting ‘go David Young! David Delivers!’ is a good sign that we are well on our way to winning reelection” said Nathaniel Gavronsky.

On the train Young made his case for undecided voters to choose him at the ballots.

“I get in front of independents, democrats and republicans; their voices need to be heard and I want to know what people are talking about and thinking about here in the district, so when those big issues come up in Washington I don’t want to be guessing, I want to know” said Young.

Congressman Young’s whistle stop tour will continue Sunday at 11 a.m. in Red Oak and will be in Waukee at 3:30 p.m.