Differing Approaches has Candidates Working Hard Ahead of Election Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forty-eight hours, that’s all the time left for candidates to make their final case to Iowans for Election Day. Sunday some Democratic candidates gathered at one event to offer a joint appeal.

“I want Iowans to feel compelled to participate in this go round because this is about our state. This is about the future of our state and the future leadership of our state,” Democratic Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear said.

Third Congressional District candidate Cindy Axne joined candidates DeJear, Tim Gannon for Secretary of Agriculture, and Rob Sand for State Auditor at the “Souls for the Polls” event at the Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines.

More than 20 percent of all registered voters have cast their ballot, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, but Democratic candidates say the bulk of their voters turnout on Election Day. That’s why they asked 150 church members to knock on doors and encourage others to vote.

“As I’ve traveled to all 99 of Iowa’s counties, people I think are very engaged in this election because they know that there is a lot on the line in terms of education, in terms of health care, and in terms of agriculture,” Gannon said.

“Make sure that everyone gets out to vote. That’s what I’m doing these next few days is encouraging everybody to get to the polls,” Axne said. “This is the most important election of our lifetimes and we have so much at stake and we need to make sure we make the right choice up and down the ticket.”

“I want everyone to know I’m out there to work for Iowa and not political party leadership corporations or the wealthy,” she added.

Axne’s opponent, Congressman David Young, is taking a different approach in the final days of his re-election campaign with Senator Joni Ernst going door to door asking for Iowan’s votes. Today he made stops in Red Oak and Waukee reminding voters Iowa is heading in the right direction with the economy high and unemployment low.

“Iowans are excited about myself knocking on their door, coming up to their house and asking for their vote and I’m working hard to do that. People appreciate that and in Iowa. We take our policy and politics very seriously,” Young said.

“Consumer confidence is strong out there, our economy is strong, unemployment is low. Why would we want to change the direction we are moving in. It doesn’t make sense to support someone who wants to take us back in time,” Ernst said.