Insiders 11/4/2018: Tuesday’s Election Could Be Especially Close In Several Iowa Races

DES MOINES, Iowa–The polls are close. The candidates are traveling all over the state as they try to become Iowa’s next governor race and race to the finish Tuesday night.

Candidates: Republican Kim Reynolds, Democrat Fred Hubbell, Libertarian Jake Porter, Clear Water Party of Iowa Gary Siegwarth.

Watch Political Director Dave Price go on the road with Reynolds and Hubbell on their rv’s.

Iowa's First Congressional District features a Republican incumbent who is looking for a third term in office and a Democratic state lawmaker who would become the first woman the state sends to the U.S. House.

Candidates: Republican Rod Blum, Democrat Abby Finkenauer, Libertarian Troy Hageman.

The Second Congressional District pits a six-term incumbent Democrat against a second-time Republican candidate.

Candidates: Democrat Dave Loebsack, Republican Christopher Peters, Libertarian Mark David Strauss, No Party Daniel Clark.

The Third Congressional District offers a contest between a two-term Republican and a first-time Democratic challenger.

Candidates: Republican David Young, Democrat Cindy Axne, Libertarian Bryan Jack Holder, Green Party Paul Knupp, Legal Medical Now Mark Elworth Jr, No Party Joe Grandanette.

The Fourth Congressional District has an 8-term incumbent Republican against a first-time candidate Democrat.

Candidates: Republican Steve King, Democrat J.D. Scholten, Libertarian Charles Aldrich, No Party Edward Peterson.

(Please note that the total number of registered Democrats and registered Republicans were mistakenly reversed in this original graphic in the following video).

Three statewide races are each unique in their own way.

Control of the Iowa Legislature is also up for grabs, but only if Democrats make sizable gains versus the current Republican majority.

(Dave Price inadvertently referred to senate candidate Amber Gustafson as an "anti gun advocate," instead of "anti gun violence advocate in the following video).

Both Governor Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell highlight their backgrounds as part of their campaigns for governor.

Insiders Mike Mahaffey and Jerry Crawford make their predictions for election night.