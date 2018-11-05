Governor Reynolds Hitting All Corners of the State on Final Day of Campaigning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds is leaving no hand unshaken on the final day of campaigning in the 2018 election.

Reynolds had rallies planned in Ankeny, Waterloo, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Council Bluffs, Sioux City and Sioux Center on Monday.

Reynolds started her day alongside close friend Senator Joni Ernst at a rally in Ankeny. Reynolds told Iowans the only thing left to do is get yourself, your friends and your family to the polls.

She gave them one final reminder of what she says is on the line in Tuesday's vote.

"My opponent and the Democrats want to bring a screeching halt to this economy. They want to raise taxes and increase regulation and grow government. That is exactly the opposite direction we want to go in," Reynolds said.

Polls open in Iowa on election day at 7:00 AM and close at 9:00 PM