× Governor’s Race Remains Close; Candidates Packing in Campaign Stops

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s political candidates are making last minute trips across the state to rally voters in some very close races.

Iowa’s two major-party candidates for governor have scheduled more than a dozen stops for their campaigns over the next two days.

Republican governor Kim Reynolds is flying out of Davenport Monday morning, where she spent the weekend meeting with voters. She will be in Ankeny at 9:00 a.m. for a rally at the Ankeny Airport on 3700 Southeast Convenience Blvd. Then she flies to other stops across the state, ending the day in northwest Iowa.

Democrat challenger Fred Hubbell will be in West Des Moines Friday kicking off one final county-wide canvas. That starts at 3:10 Friday afternoon at his office at 513 Elm Street. His campaign also has a series of events across the state.

Meanwhile, the Des Moines Register’s latest poll shows Hubbell with a narrow lead over Reynolds going into Tuesday’s midterm election.

Forty-six-percent of those polled said they would vote for Hubbell and 44-percent said they would cast a ballot for Reynolds.

Two-percent said they support Libertarian Jake Porter and just two-percent were undecided.

The poll questioned 801 likely Iowa voters from October 30th to November 2nd.

The last poll in September sowed Hubbell leading Reynolds 43 to 41 percent with 7 percent support for Porter.