Lerynne West of Redfield Comes Forward with $334 Million Powerball Ticket

CLIVE, Iowa – Congratulations, Lerynne West, you’re a multi-multi-millionaire!.

The Iowa Lottery will introduce the 51-year-old Redfield natice as Iowa’s latest Powerball jackpot winner on Monday morning.

The Iowa Lottery is holding a news conference at its Clive headquarters at 11:00 a.m. to make the announcement.

The ticket was bought at Casey’s General Store in Redfield. It was one of two, nationwide, to get all the numbers matched in the October 27th Powerball drawing.

Each ticket will win $343.9 million annuity or $198.1 million lump-sum option.

It’s the largest lottery prize ever won by an Iowan.

We will stream the news conference live on WHOtv.com and the WHO-HD Facebook page.