× Reynolds and Hubbell Reach for Support in Areas of Strength

DES MOINES, Iowa–Fred Hubbell chose Des Moines. Kim Reynolds opted for Sioux Center in the final campaign rallies on the eve of the election for Iowa’s next governor.

Reynolds, a Republican who became governor when Terry Branstad left to become the U.S. Ambassador to China, rallied in northwest Iowa, an area where traditionally Republicans do well. It is part of the Fourth Congressional District where registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by 70,000 people, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. U.S. Representative Steve King, an 8-term incumbent from Kiron, joined Reynolds at the rally.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hubbell, a Des Moines Democrat and retired businessman making his first run for public office, rallied with the party's other statewide candidates in downtown Des Moines. Democrats have a 34,000 registered voter advantage over Republicans in Polk County.