Salvation Army Opens Holiday Season Applications

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Salvation Army opens up its application process to help families this holiday season on Monday.

All applications need to be filled out in person to qualify for assistance.

Salvation Army Iowa Capital Coordinator Major Jim Beardsley said people can apply for a holiday meal and presents for children.

The application asks for a family income.

“We will look at it by, you tell us, what do you got, where are you and if you are already on a state program, you’re going to be eligible,” Beardsley said.

In 2017 over 1,400 signed up for assistance and more than 2,500 children received a holiday present in 2017.

“We try to look at the most needy. I’m not going to say it's definite in that, because we have run into special times when someone who might have enough income to make it through, but something's happened this year,” Beardsley said.

People interested in applying can fill out an application at the Boy Scouts Mid-America Council. It is located at 6123 Scout Trail, Des Moines.

Salvation Army members will be there Monday November 5th through the 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sign-ups will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for lunch.

Applicants will need to bring in a valid photo identification for all adults in the household, a piece of mail to show residence and an identification for all children in the household.

The Salvation Army is currently seeking bell ringers this holiday season. The famous red kettles can be seen beginning November 16th.