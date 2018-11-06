× Companies Offering Free Services to Get People to the Polls on Election Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – Companies around Des Moines are making it easier for people to get to the polls on election day.

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides for people from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. to go vote.

DART Chief External Affairs Officer Amanda Wanke said, “Thousands of people in central Iowa will be traveling to polling locations on Election Day. By offering free rides, we hope to make it easier for people to participate in our democracy.”

DART asks riders to look at the local county auditor’s website to find where their polling location is. Once you know where to go, they ask to go online to learn about which route works best for your polling location.

DART also offers free rides to polling locations for para-transit riders. They can call in advance to schedule a ride. The number is 515-238-8100. Rides are available on all local, express, flex and on call routes.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State there is curbside voting for people who cannot make it to the building where a polling location is due to a disability.

A curbside vote is when two precinct election officials, one from each party, come to a voter with voting materials. That person can vote in their car.

You do not need to contact anyone ahead of time to vote curbside. It is recommended to call your local county auditor ahead of time or bring someone along to tell the precinct officials this is how you want to vote.

All eight branches of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines are offering free childcare on Tuesday so a parent or guardian can go vote.

It is through the program “Learn and Play Centers.” Children six weeks to nine years old qualify.

Parents or guardians can pre-register online or sign up at the YMCA.

Vice President of Internal Affairs for the YMCA of Greater Des Moines Cameron Nicholson said, “We want to make it easier and more convenient for parents to exercise their right to vote by providing a safe, welcoming place for their kids on Election Day.”

Parents or guardians who register on site will need to show a photo identification and fill out a registration card.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office as of November 5th 497,085 people filled out an absentee ballot in the state.