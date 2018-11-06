× Election Day Voting: What You Need to Know to Cast a Ballot in Iowa Tuesday

Find your polling place here via the Secretary of State’s Office’s website

If you aren’t registered to vote yet you can still register on election day at your polling place. Here’s everything you’ll need to register on Election Day.

The ‘Voter ID Law’ won’t be fully enforced during the 2018 Election but this could be a new process for you. Here’s what the Secretary of State’s Office says you need to know about Voter ID Law and the 2018 vote.

Need a ride to your polling place? DART is letting EVERYONE ride free tomorrow to make sure you don’t miss out on voting because you can’t pay the fair. Different ride share businesses will be offering discounts as well. Here’s some information on what each app is offering.