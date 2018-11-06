× Election Night 2018: Results, Analysis and More

Iowa is going to the polls again today to weigh in on another historic election. Polls close at 9:00 pm across Iowa.

Find full results from the 2018 Election here when returns start coming in.

Channel 13 Political Insider Jerry Crawford will be calling races early tonight using a team of researchers and his scientific method. We’ll keep an updated list of the races he’s called here once polls close.

If you still haven’t cast a ballot here’s everything you need to know about getting to your polling place and what to do when you get there.

Follow more of our coverage of the 2018 Elections here.