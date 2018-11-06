Fake Hy-Vee Coupon is Duping People on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hy-Vee is warning shoppers about a fake coupon that's popping up on social media.

It claims to offer $80 dollars off groceries at Hy-Vee stores and claims it is valid for all items in the store. The offer has been shared widely on Facebook.

However, as many customers are discovering, Hy-Vee is not able to honor the fake coupon.

Hy-Vee says there are ways to tell if an offer like this is fake.

"One of the best ways that you can find out that this is indeed a scam is the domain name says ‘.win.’ Also, when you go to a Hy-Vee site all the materials will be coming from Hy-Vee sites, they won’t be coming from a third party. This one is coming from a third party,” says Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff.

Hy-Vee officials are asking shoppers looking for deals to check out their weekly ad or download the Hy-Vee Deals app.