Secretary of State Says Recounts May be Necessary in Close Races

DES MOINES, Iowa — The big voter turnout for the midterm elections Tuesday could also mean a longer wait for results.

Recent polls have the race for governor within the margin of error, and Iowa’s First and Third Congressional Districts are also expected to be very close races.

“There’s several measures that may happen in between now and then typically there’ll be somewhere in the state you will have a recount for some locally, local election typically,” said Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.