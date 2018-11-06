× The Vote:America Decides-Tonight at 7

At 7, THE VOTE: America’s Future – Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Savanah Guthrie and the entire NBC News Team track America’s Vote as polls close across the nation. The composition of Congress is at stake in this key mid-term election.

Then at 9, Channel 13 News Election Coverage begins with Erin Kiernan, Dan Winters and Political Director Dave Price. Plus, our Political Insiders, Jerry Crawford and Mike Mahaffey will offer their expertise and make early predictions as the polls close.