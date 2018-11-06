× Voter Turnout Strong at Polls; Absentee Ballots Reach Nearly 530,000 Statewide

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are flocking to the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Polls opened at 7:00 Tuesday morning and will stay open until 9:00 p.m. across the state.

After months of seeing campaign ads, getting flyers in the mail, and hearing the candidates speak, you finally get your say.

Resources for Voting

There’s been a steady stream of people at the polling place in Plymouth Congregation Church on 42nd Street all morning. As of noon, 215 people had turned in a ballot at the church. Poll workers say this is the busiest midterm election they have seen in a while.

The State Auditor’s office says the voter turnout has been very high in almost every precinct.

They say they are seeing higher turnout in the suburbs right now than in Des Moines.

A lot of people had already cast their vote before Election Day. Fifty-thousand ballots were turned in Monday in Polk County, and so far, statewide, more than 529,000 people have already voted through absentee ballot.