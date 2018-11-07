Abby Finkenauer Defeats Incumbent Rod Blum, Takes U.S. House Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Abby Finkenauer made history Tuesday night after being elected to represent Iowa’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Finkenauer and fellow Democrat Cindy Axne defeated their Republican incumbent opponents and flipped two of the state’s four seats in the U.S. House to the Democrats. Iowa has never before elected a woman to serve in the U.S. House and after the midterm elections -– the state will now have two women representing them in the House.

Finkenauer, who is 29, will also become one of the youngest members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

She beat out incumbent Rod Blum with 50-percent of the vote and by more than 16,000 votes.

Finkenauer is from Dubuque but went to school at Drake University and has been in the Iowa House since 2014. She comes from a working-class family and throughout her campaign focused on the idea of hope.

In her victory speech, Finkenauer spoke to the next generation saying “You can do anything. It does not matter where you come from…who you are."

"It's about what we are fighting for. This campaign has always been about hope. Hope and the idea that if you work hard, you're not just able to make a living, you're able to have a good life,” Finkenauer told supporters.”