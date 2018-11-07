× Beer Sales Coming to Drake Basketball Games at the Knapp Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University says its listening to its fans and adding beer taps at the Knapp Center.

Channel 13 has confirmed that Drake will begin selling alcohol at basketball games beginning with the Bulldogs’ home opener on Thursday. There will be two stands where fans 21 years and older can purchase beer. There will be restrictions on taking beer into the student section and a family section.

